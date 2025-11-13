Dutch Diplomacy: Resolving the Nexperia Chipmaker Conflict
The Dutch government is sending a delegation to Beijing to resolve a dispute involving the chipmaker Nexperia. The Netherlands seized control of Nexperia over technology transfer concerns, prompting China to impose export controls. The situation remains tense, affecting the automotive industry and involving geopolitical implications.
In a bid to find resolutions, a Dutch government delegation is set to visit China early next week amid tensions surrounding the chipmaker Nexperia, according to Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans.
Karremans confirmed that the senior officials will engage in discussions in Beijing, aiming for a mutual solution. He acknowledged China's move to relax restrictions on Nexperia's chip exports, yet remains cautious about resuming full trade activities from Nexperia's Chinese plants.
The situation has escalated since late September when the Netherlands took control of the Chinese-owned, Netherlands-based Nexperia, citing technology transfer concerns. This prompted China to impose export restrictions, affecting the automotive supply chain. Despite diplomatic efforts, tensions persist with both geopolitical and corporate ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
