Sumeet Industries Reports Strong H1 FY26 Growth and Announces Major Expansion
Sumeet Industries Limited posted robust results for H1 FY26, with total income of ₹520.83 Cr and notable profit growth. The company plans a new 30,000-tonne FDY capacity expansion worth ₹75 Cr and has launched a 14 MW solar power initiative, emphasizing sustainability and cost-efficiency.
Sumeet Industries Limited, a leading polyester manufacturer in India, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The Surat-based company, known for its production of Pet Chips, Partially Oriented Yarn (POY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), and Polyester Texturized Yarn, reported a total income of ₹520.83 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 2.35 percent.
Key financial highlights for the period include an EBITDA of ₹31.17 crore with the margin climbing 597 basis points year-over-year to 5.98 percent, and a profit after tax of ₹17.84 crore, marking a substantial 230.34 percent increase. The company also recorded a profit after tax margin improvement of 236 basis points to 3.42 percent, with earnings per share soaring by 242.86 percent compared to the base value of ₹10.
Managing Director Pratik R. Jaju attributed the success to strong demand in the polyester yarn segment, coupled with process efficiencies and a balanced product mix. In a strategic move, Sumeet Industries has initiated plans to expand its FDY capacity by 30,000 tonnes annually, investing ₹75 crore to enhance its presence in the value-added synthetic yarn sector. The company has also completed the commissioning of a 14 MW solar renewable power plant, indicating its commitment to sustainability and reducing energy costs, as it explores further renewable options like wind and hybrid sources.
