Left Menu

Heights Group's Cultural Ambassador Honored in Brampton

Mr. Kaifi Bharti, Director of Heights Group, received a Certificate of Recognition from Brampton's Mayor for promoting India's cultural heritage. This award underscores Heights Group's mission to connect cultures globally through initiatives like Unity in Craft and Ancient Temples of Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:38 IST
Heights Group's Cultural Ambassador Honored in Brampton
Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, Canada Recognizes Kaifi Bharti for Championing Indian Heritage and Global Cultural Exchange. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaifi Bharti, Director of Heights Group, has been honored by Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, Canada, for his exceptional contributions to cultural exchange between India and Canada. Bharti's recognition comes as a testament to his efforts in nurturing and promoting India's cultural heritage abroad.

During the ceremony, Bharti presented Mayor Brown with 'Ancient Temples of Bharat,' a meticulously crafted coffee table book that celebrates India's architectural heritage. Alongside this, he recounted highlights from Hariharan's North America tour and personally invited the Mayor to attend a future performance. In response, Mayor Brown praised Bharti's visionary approach and pledged Brampton's support for future cultural collaborations.

This accolade mirrors the ongoing commitment of the Heights Group to connect communities through meaningful cultural exchanges. By fostering understanding and collaboration, Bharti continues to be a pivotal force in celebrating India's rich heritage on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
2
Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

 India
3
Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

 India
4
Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025