Heights Group's Cultural Ambassador Honored in Brampton

Kaifi Bharti, Director of Heights Group, has been honored by Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, Canada, for his exceptional contributions to cultural exchange between India and Canada. Bharti's recognition comes as a testament to his efforts in nurturing and promoting India's cultural heritage abroad.

During the ceremony, Bharti presented Mayor Brown with 'Ancient Temples of Bharat,' a meticulously crafted coffee table book that celebrates India's architectural heritage. Alongside this, he recounted highlights from Hariharan's North America tour and personally invited the Mayor to attend a future performance. In response, Mayor Brown praised Bharti's visionary approach and pledged Brampton's support for future cultural collaborations.

This accolade mirrors the ongoing commitment of the Heights Group to connect communities through meaningful cultural exchanges. By fostering understanding and collaboration, Bharti continues to be a pivotal force in celebrating India's rich heritage on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)