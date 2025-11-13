Moneycontrol Joins Forces with InCred Money for Unlisted Shares Experience

Moneycontrol, a leading financial news platform in India, has announced a new partnership with InCred Money to facilitate investor access to unlisted shares. This initiative aims to attract new-age investors interested in sophisticated asset classes by providing a curated and transparent discovery experience.

Under the terms of this collaboration, Moneycontrol will feature a dedicated platform for unlisted shares, in association with InCred Money. This platform will offer insights into company overviews, highlight key risk factors, provide standardized documentation, and offer platform-facilitated workflows. This effort is designed to enhance transparency in the discovery and secondary-market transactions associated with unlisted shares.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money, stated that this collaboration aims to democratize access to high-quality alternate investment opportunities, traditionally available to a select few. He emphasized that the partnership prioritizes transparency and investor education, enabling informed decision-making in the evolving landscape of alternate investments.

