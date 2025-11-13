Moneycontrol Joins Forces with InCred Money for Unlisted Shares Experience
Moneycontrol partners with InCred Money to enhance access to unlisted shares, promoting transparency and education for investors. This initiative targets new-age investors, providing a curated platform featuring company overviews, risk factors, and documentations to simplify alternate investment opportunities. The collaboration aims to bridge investment gaps with an educated approach.
- Country:
- India
Moneycontrol, a leading financial news platform in India, has announced a new partnership with InCred Money to facilitate investor access to unlisted shares. This initiative aims to attract new-age investors interested in sophisticated asset classes by providing a curated and transparent discovery experience.
Under the terms of this collaboration, Moneycontrol will feature a dedicated platform for unlisted shares, in association with InCred Money. This platform will offer insights into company overviews, highlight key risk factors, provide standardized documentation, and offer platform-facilitated workflows. This effort is designed to enhance transparency in the discovery and secondary-market transactions associated with unlisted shares.
Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money, stated that this collaboration aims to democratize access to high-quality alternate investment opportunities, traditionally available to a select few. He emphasized that the partnership prioritizes transparency and investor education, enabling informed decision-making in the evolving landscape of alternate investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Merz and Zelenskiy Address Ukraine's Energy Scandal: Transparency and Reform Urged
Edible Oil Overhaul: New Protocols to Boost Industry Transparency
House Democrats Demand Transparency: Trump and the Epstein Files
Democrats Demand Transparency in Paramount-CBS Merger
Haryana's Drive for Timely Infrastructure: A Commitment to Quality and Transparency