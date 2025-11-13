Security Alert: Travel Early Amid Heightened Measures in Delhi

In light of increased security measures throughout the national capital, the Delhi Police have issued a travel advisory. Passengers are urged to reach railway stations, metro stations, and airports well ahead of schedule to avoid any inconvenience, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Milind Dumbre noted that the advisory, issued on Wednesday, is aimed at facilitating smooth security checks and timely travel. The intensified security measures target major transport hubs around the city for enhanced passenger safety.

"We strongly advise passengers to arrive at railway stations at least one hour before their trains' scheduled departures, at metro stations 20 minutes early, and at airports three hours in advance of their flights," Joint CP Dumbre emphasized. He added, "Detailed checks of passengers, luggage, and vehicles are being conducted. We appeal to travelers to cooperate with our teams for a safe and seamless journey."