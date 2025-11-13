Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Oversubscribed: A Strong Market Debut

Tenneco Clean Air India's initial public offering (IPO) has captured strong market interest, achieving a 2.93 times oversubscription by the second day. A notable 19,52,11,778 shares were bid against the 6,66,66,666 available, reflecting the offering's appeal amongst investors.

The segment for non-institutional investors led the way with a 7.18 times subscription, while qualified institutional buyers and retail individuals saw 2.34 and 1.44 times subscription, respectively. This surge of interest follows the company's successful raise of Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The IPO, solely an offer-for-sale by Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, concludes on November 14, aiming solely to list the company on bourses, as it draws no fresh equity issuance. The full Rs 3,600 crore raised will go to the selling shareholder. Shares are expected to start trading on November 19.

