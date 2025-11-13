Left Menu

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

India and Canada conducted talks to enhance bilateral trade and investments, focusing on economic collaboration in sectors like health and supply chain resilience. Despite political tensions, both countries aim to boost market access and regulatory alignment. Recent trade policies, diaspora influence, and the paused trade agreement also came under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:18 IST
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster economic partnerships, India and Canada held pivotal discussions on Thursday, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties. The engaging session took place during the Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI), engaging Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu.

The meeting underscored the two nations' commitment to fostering a transparent and predictable business environment conducive to sustainable growth. Key topics included enhancing nutritional security, improving supply chain resilience, and facilitating health sector cooperation. Recent developments in trade policies were also reviewed, with a focus on increasing market access and regulatory alignment.

Despite political challenges, such as Canada's pause on trade agreement negotiations with India and past tensions following allegations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both countries remain united in strengthening their trade presence. Enhancing economic relations is further reinforced by the significant Indian diaspora and student presence in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

