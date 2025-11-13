Paving the Tracks: The Race to Secure Railways with Kavach

Concord Control Systems Limited has secured a project to install the 'Kavach' automatic train protection (ATP) system over a 53-kilometer stretch in the South Central Railway. The company highlights the urgency to expand the rail safety network within the next five years as opposed to the initially planned decade.

Kavach, an indigenous system, is designed to automatically apply brakes if trains exceed prescribed speed limits, enhancing safety. Concord recently received both field trial orders and technical approvals, allowing it to participate in various tenders across railway zones. At least five other firms have approvals to install Kavach, which was initially set to complete by 2035 but now aims for faster national deployment.

Gaurav Lath, Joint Managing Director of Concord, emphasized a market potential of over ₹45,000 crore, given the 78,000 track kilometers and 18,000 locomotives needing installation. He advocates for increased industry participation. Concord, which noted an 85% rise in post-tax profits and a 64% operational revenue boost, sees enhanced capacity, speedier execution, and broader industry collaboration as crucial to timely Kavach deployment.