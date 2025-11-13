Emmvee's Solar IPO Shines: Near Complete Subscription Achieved

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) concluded with a 97% subscription on its final bid day. Investors showed robust interest in India's solar sector, with offers amounting to 7.5 crore shares against 7.7 crore shares available.

The company, a leader in solar photovoltaic modules and cells, set its share price range between Rs 206 and Rs 217, aiming for a valuation exceeding Rs 15,000 crore. The IPO comprises a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale, targeting a total capital raise of Rs 2,900 crore.

Proceeds will fund debt repayment and other corporate initiatives. Already, Emmvee has raised Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors. The much-anticipated stock market debut is slated for November 18.