Honda Recalls CB1000 Hornet SP for Faulty Part Replacement

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is recalling CB1000 Hornet SP motorcycles made in 2025 to replace a defective part. Excessive heat from the exhaust can loosen a vital pedal bolt, affecting gear shifting. Replacements will begin in January 2026 at no cost, regardless of warranty status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:36 IST
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a recall of certain units of its CB1000 Hornet SP motorcycle model due to a potentially dangerous defect.

The issue has been identified as being linked to excessive radiant heat from the exhaust system, which has resulted in the softening of painted seating surfaces. This, in turn, could cause the change pedal pivot bolt to loosen and potentially fall off during operation, compromising the vehicle's gear-shifting capability.

In response, the company plans to replace the affected parts free of charge at their BigWing Topline dealerships nationwide, starting from January 2026, offering reassurance to owners as part of a global market corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

