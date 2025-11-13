Montek Singh Ahluwalia Praises Government's Bold Tariff Strategy

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Planning Commission deputy chairman, praised the government's strategic handling of tariff issues with the United States. Speaking at the Prime Ministers Museum and Library, Ahluwalia emphasized that signing a Free Trade Agreement with the US would be a beneficial move.

During a lecture honoring former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ahluwalia advocated for integrating young professionals from the private sector into governance. He cited Nandan Nilekani's success with Aadhaar as an example of the benefits of such integration, especially when tackling complex issues like AI and cybersecurity.

Ahluwalia urged the government to focus on human resource reform as a pathway to achieving 'Viksit Bharat'. He noted that unlike typical reforms, significant institutional changes and discussions are needed to erase policy differences and modernize administrative systems, an area where India lags behind other nations.