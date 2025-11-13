Tragedy on Navale Bridge: A Fiery Collision Claims Eight Lives
Eight people died and 14 were injured when a car was crushed between two container trucks on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, leading to a massive fire and tragic loss of life. The incident occurred at the accident-prone Navale Bridge, with suspected brake failure as the cause.
A disastrous collision on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway claimed eight lives and left 14 others injured Thursday evening, according to local police. The tragic accident occurred near Navale Bridge, an area notoriously prone to accidents.
Initial investigations suggest the fire began when a CNG kit exploded after a car was sandwiched between two malfunctioning container trucks. Witnesses described a scene of chaos as emergency services scrambled to address the unfolding emergency.
The Pune Municipal Corporation activated rapid response teams for rescue and relief, while Maharashtra's Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families. This tragedy underscores ongoing concerns about safety on Indian highways.