South Korea Delays Google Map Data Decision Amid Security Concerns
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has postponed a decision on Google's map data export request. The ministry awaits additional documents from Google, which has faced previous rejections over security concerns. Google aims to align with South Korea's requirements for data handling.
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced another delay in its decision on Google's request to export map data. The decision is pending until Google submits additional required documents.
The ministry stated that Google's parent company, Alphabet, has been denied permission twice before, in 2007 and 2016, due to security concerns. Google has been interacting with the South Korean government to ensure compliance with security measures.
While Google claims that current permissions are insufficient for effective navigation, it faces challenges in aligning its application with government standards. Negotiations are ongoing alongside broader discussions between South Korea and the United States on tariff and security agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
