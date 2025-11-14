India's Aviation Boom: A New Airport Every 50 Days

India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with a new airport coming online every 50 days, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. This development underscores the significant success in enhancing passenger capacity and other aviation infrastructure.

At the 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025, Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of this growth, hosting seven existing airports and planning several more. The state also plans to introduce flight-training organizations and an aviation skilling university in Visakhapatnam.

The minister also revealed plans to expand the drone sector by developing a dedicated drone city, in addition to boosting aerospace and aircraft manufacturing, positioning the state as a leader in the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)