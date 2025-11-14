India's Aviation Boom: A New Airport Every 50 Days
India's aviation industry is experiencing rapid expansion, with a new airport opening every 50 days. This growth is showcased in Andhra Pradesh, which is developing several aerodromes and aviation training organizations. The state is also promoting drone technology and aerospace manufacturing, aiming to establish a thriving aviation sector.
- Country:
- India
India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with a new airport coming online every 50 days, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. This development underscores the significant success in enhancing passenger capacity and other aviation infrastructure.
At the 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025, Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of this growth, hosting seven existing airports and planning several more. The state also plans to introduce flight-training organizations and an aviation skilling university in Visakhapatnam.
The minister also revealed plans to expand the drone sector by developing a dedicated drone city, in addition to boosting aerospace and aircraft manufacturing, positioning the state as a leader in the aviation industry.
