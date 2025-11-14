Left Menu

India's Aviation Boom: A New Airport Every 50 Days

India's aviation industry is experiencing rapid expansion, with a new airport opening every 50 days. This growth is showcased in Andhra Pradesh, which is developing several aerodromes and aviation training organizations. The state is also promoting drone technology and aerospace manufacturing, aiming to establish a thriving aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:52 IST
India's Aviation Boom: A New Airport Every 50 Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with a new airport coming online every 50 days, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. This development underscores the significant success in enhancing passenger capacity and other aviation infrastructure.

At the 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025, Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of this growth, hosting seven existing airports and planning several more. The state also plans to introduce flight-training organizations and an aviation skilling university in Visakhapatnam.

The minister also revealed plans to expand the drone sector by developing a dedicated drone city, in addition to boosting aerospace and aircraft manufacturing, positioning the state as a leader in the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ekanam: A New Era of Nature-Centric Luxury Living in Noida

Ekanam: A New Era of Nature-Centric Luxury Living in Noida

 India
2
Sumit Nagal Secures Visa for Australian Open Playoff in China

Sumit Nagal Secures Visa for Australian Open Playoff in China

 India
3
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Reports Impressive Q2 FY26 Financial Growth

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Reports Impressive Q2 FY26 Financial Growth

 India
4
Ashapuri Gold's Record Quarter: Impressive Growth and New Orders Fuel Success

Ashapuri Gold's Record Quarter: Impressive Growth and New Orders Fuel Succes...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025