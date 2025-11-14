Left Menu

Zuari Industries’ Turnaround: Profit Surges in September Quarter

Zuari Industries announced a notable turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 164.29 crore in the September quarter. This marks an improvement from a net loss of Rs 14.77 crore in the same period last year. Income also increased to Rs 286.43 crore from last year's Rs 277.17 crore.

In a remarkable financial turnaround, Zuari Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 164.29 crore for the latest September quarter. This marks a stark contrast to the net loss of Rs 14.77 crore reported in the same quarter the previous year.

The conglomerate, which operates under the diversified Adventz Group, saw a rise in total income to Rs 286.43 crore, compared to Rs 277.17 crore during the same period last year. The data was revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

Zuari Industries spearheads four major industry segments: agrochemicals, engineering and infrastructure, real estate and lifestyle, and biofuels and services. The financial upturn is viewed as a positive signal for the company and its expansive business interests.

