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Detained Without Evidence: The Case of Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk, a Ladakh-based climate activist, was detained under the National Security Act. His release has sparked criticism from the AAP, which likened it to its own experiences. The event highlights concerns about arbitrary detentions in India and the government's justification of national security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:18 IST
Detained Without Evidence: The Case of Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk
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The Centre's revocation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention has prompted AAP's sharp critique. They accuse the government of jailing individuals without evidence, illustrating a broader concern over civil liberties in India.

Arvind Kejriwal suggested Wangchuk's case parallels the alleged Delhi liquor scam involving AAP leaders, criticizing the government's handling of dissent.

Wangchuk's detention under the NSA followed protests in Leh. His release six months later has raised questions about the government's actions and the delayed habeas corpus response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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