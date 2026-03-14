Kevin Pietersen Bows Out as Delhi Capitals Mentor for IPL 2026
Kevin Pietersen announced he won't serve as mentor for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, citing time constraints. He wishes the team well and will return to commentary. IPL 2026 begins March 28 with Delhi Capitals facing Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Pietersen mentored Delhi last season.
- Country:
- India
Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has announced he will not be taking up the role of mentor for the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, citing time constraints as the reason for his decision.
Pietersen, who was a mentor for the team last year, made the announcement on social media, expressing his best wishes to the players and confirming his return to the commentary box for the upcoming season.
The IPL 2026 season kicks off on March 28, with the Delhi Capitals starting their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Pietersen has a notable history in the IPL, having played for multiple teams and briefly captained the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension Brews: Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire for Team Selection Authority
Naman Awards 2026: Celebrating India's Cricketing Triumphs
Controversial Run-Out Ignites Spirit of Cricket Debate in Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI
Sophie Devine's Top Bid Highlights Surge in Women's Cricket
Deepika TC: Breaking Boundaries in Blind Women's Cricket