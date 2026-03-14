Kevin Pietersen Bows Out as Delhi Capitals Mentor for IPL 2026

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has announced he will not be taking up the role of mentor for the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, citing time constraints as the reason for his decision.

Pietersen, who was a mentor for the team last year, made the announcement on social media, expressing his best wishes to the players and confirming his return to the commentary box for the upcoming season.

The IPL 2026 season kicks off on March 28, with the Delhi Capitals starting their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Pietersen has a notable history in the IPL, having played for multiple teams and briefly captained the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)