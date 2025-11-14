India Eases Import Restrictions, Industry Cheers but Vigilance Urged
India's rollback of Quality Control Orders on raw materials in sectors like textiles and mining has been welcomed by industry for easing import processes. However, Global Trade Research Initiative warns of potential import surges and stresses the need for monitoring to avoid low-quality imports.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, India has eased import restrictions on a wide array of raw materials spanning textiles, plastics, and mining. This decision was greeted with relief by industry stakeholders, although the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has sounded an alarm about the possibility of increased low-grade imports.
The government's announcement on November 13 rolled back Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirements for 20 products under the Chemicals & Petrochemicals and Mines Ministries. Key intermediates like polyester fibers and polyethylene, along with metals such as aluminum and nickel, are now exempted, offering smoother import avenues.
While the reforms align India with global trade norms, GTRI cautions against complacency. The absence of mandatory certification could lead foreign suppliers to exploit the market, necessitating vigilant monitoring and potential safeguards to protect domestic industries from predatory pricing and import surges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
