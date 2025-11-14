Government Revokes Quality Control Orders to Boost Textile Exports

The Indian government has lifted 14 quality control orders on specific chemicals and polymers, a strategic decision that promises significant implications for industries such as textiles and automobiles. This initiative, announced by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, aims to streamline raw material costs and enhance India's export potential.

Among the revoked orders, seven pertained to fibre intermediates crucial to the man-made fibre (MMF) textile sector. Experts in the industry, including Sanjay K Jain of TT Ltd, suggest this will level the playing field against competitors like China and Vietnam, where MMF holds a dominant market position.

In conjunction, the government has approved funding schemes with a total of over Rs 45,000 crore to support exporters. This dual approach reflects a broader economic strategy to amplify India's presence in global markets and achieve ambitious export targets.

