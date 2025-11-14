India: Pioneering Reforms at the WTO

In a call to action, WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala encouraged India to assume a leadership role in reforming the World Trade Organization amid escalating global trade uncertainties. Speaking at CII's partnership Summit 2025, she emphasized India's robust economy and technological prowess as key drivers in spearheading this vital initiative.

Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the areas within the WTO that require urgent reforms and called for collaborative efforts to transition from a power-based to a rules-based system. Acknowledging the high tariffs imposed by the US, she stressed the importance of addressing these concerns to create a stronger global trading framework.

Despite current disruptions, Okonjo-Iweala reassured that the global trading system, predominantly governed by WTO rules, remains resilient. As the world navigates these turbulent times, she urged member nations to explore bilateral agreements while strengthening multilateral collaborations to foster growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)