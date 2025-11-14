Left Menu

India: Pioneering Reforms at the WTO

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged India to lead the reform process in the World Trade Organization amid global trade uncertainties. Highlighting India's economic growth and technological leadership, she emphasized the need for collaborative multilateral efforts and bilateral agreements to address existing challenges and ensure a stable global trading system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:54 IST
India: Pioneering Reforms at the WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a call to action, WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala encouraged India to assume a leadership role in reforming the World Trade Organization amid escalating global trade uncertainties. Speaking at CII's partnership Summit 2025, she emphasized India's robust economy and technological prowess as key drivers in spearheading this vital initiative.

Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the areas within the WTO that require urgent reforms and called for collaborative efforts to transition from a power-based to a rules-based system. Acknowledging the high tariffs imposed by the US, she stressed the importance of addressing these concerns to create a stronger global trading framework.

Despite current disruptions, Okonjo-Iweala reassured that the global trading system, predominantly governed by WTO rules, remains resilient. As the world navigates these turbulent times, she urged member nations to explore bilateral agreements while strengthening multilateral collaborations to foster growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025