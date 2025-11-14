Left Menu

India Launches National Drive for Critical Mineral Independence

India initiates a nationwide exploration campaign to identify critical mineral deposits, aiming to reduce import dependency and secure resources for electric mobility and renewable energy. The National Critical Mineral Mission, backed by significant funding, seeks to boost domestic supply resilience amid global geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:05 IST
India Launches National Drive for Critical Mineral Independence
Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has embarked on an ambitious nationwide exploration campaign aimed at locating critical mineral deposits. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy confirmed the initiative's goal to reduce foreign dependency and support domestic industries reliant on minerals critical to electric mobility and renewable energy.

During the ongoing India International Trade Fair in New Delhi, Reddy emphasized the consolidated efforts of major exploration agencies. "All organizations related to exploration have united to begin work nationwide," he stated. The ultimate objective, he explained, is to transition from identifying reserves to establishing structured mining zones, paving the way for commercial readiness. "We plan to convert them into blocks for auction," he stressed.

Reddy also highlighted the involvement of private industries in this mission, part of the approved Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission. This initiative reflects a strategic response to the selective global supply of minerals, particularly from China, which dominates the production of rare earth elements. In parallel, efforts are underway to secure international mineral sources in countries like Argentina under KABIL's operations. Reddy remarked that ensuring a stable domestic mineral supply by 2030 is vital for India's ambitious development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025