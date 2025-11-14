India Launches National Drive for Critical Mineral Independence

The Indian government has embarked on an ambitious nationwide exploration campaign aimed at locating critical mineral deposits. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy confirmed the initiative's goal to reduce foreign dependency and support domestic industries reliant on minerals critical to electric mobility and renewable energy.

During the ongoing India International Trade Fair in New Delhi, Reddy emphasized the consolidated efforts of major exploration agencies. "All organizations related to exploration have united to begin work nationwide," he stated. The ultimate objective, he explained, is to transition from identifying reserves to establishing structured mining zones, paving the way for commercial readiness. "We plan to convert them into blocks for auction," he stressed.

Reddy also highlighted the involvement of private industries in this mission, part of the approved Rs 32,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission. This initiative reflects a strategic response to the selective global supply of minerals, particularly from China, which dominates the production of rare earth elements. In parallel, efforts are underway to secure international mineral sources in countries like Argentina under KABIL's operations. Reddy remarked that ensuring a stable domestic mineral supply by 2030 is vital for India's ambitious development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)