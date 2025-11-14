FDC Ltd. has given its support to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) directive that requires the use of the term 'ORS' only for products adhering to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Oral Rehydration Solution formula. This step is considered crucial in safeguarding consumers and maintaining scientific authenticity.

Recently, certain high-sugar beverages have falsely marketed themselves under the 'ORS' label without meeting WHO standards. Electral, celebrated as India's top ORS, has set a precedent of reliability and scientific accuracy since 1972, being the first in the nation to meet WHO's specifications with an osmolarity of 245 mOsmol/L.

FDC has urged consumers to verify the presence of the WHO-recommended formula on packaging and has warned against misleading utilization of Electral's brand imagery. Mr. Mayank Tikkha, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at FDC Ltd, stated that the FSSAI's order highlights the necessity for healthcare driven by science rather than solely marketing strategies. FDC reiterates its commitment to regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals, and the public in advocating genuine, WHO-compliant ORS awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)