Andhra Pradesh Unveils 50,000-Acre Land Bank for Economic Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday the establishment of a 50,000-acre land bank, dedicated to attracting industrial investments and fostering economic growth. The announcement was made during the 30th CII Partnership Summit, a platform bringing together global industrialists and investors.

In his address at the summit's plenary session, Naidu urged both local and international stakeholders to collaborate and drive humanity's welfare. He emphasized India's stable governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted Andhra Pradesh's pioneering role in organic farming and tourism.

Naidu pointed to the state's extensive coastline and renowned tourist attractions as investment hotspots. Additionally, he mentioned the global recognition of Araku coffee and welcomed partnerships in rare earths, minerals, and emerging technologies, demonstrating the state's openness to innovation and collaboration.