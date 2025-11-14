VR Woodart Expands into Steel: Strategic Acquisitions & Investment Boost
VR Woodart, a product engineering and design company, announces the acquisition of two steel trading firms and raises Rs 40.63 crore for expansion. The acquisitions aim to diversify revenue, enhance financial strength, and tap into India's growing steel market.
VR Woodart, a prominent player in product engineering and design, has announced a significant expansion by acquiring two established steel trading companies. The move is part of a broader strategy that includes raising Rs 40.63 crore through a preferential issue.
According to a company statement, the funds will be directed towards essential working capital, bolstering expansion efforts, and financing the acquisitions. The two companies, Nidimo Mont and Parent Mont International, have reported a combined turnover of around Rs 2,496 crore and are instrumental in supplying stainless steel products across India and select international markets.
This strategic acquisition is expected to enrich VR Woodart's revenue stream, achieve operational synergies, and fortify its balance sheet. The timing aligns with the burgeoning Indian steel and construction market, celebrated for its consistent double-digit growth.
