Delhi Takes a Giant Leap: Electric Buses and Automated Vehicle Testing for Cleaner Air

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a significant step toward improving Delhi's environment on Friday by flagging off 50 electric buses and initiating the construction of an automated vehicle testing station at Tehkhand. This effort highlights the government's dedication to addressing the city's air pollution issue.

Currently, with over 1.53 crore vehicles registered in the city, the existing testing infrastructure is insufficient. The Tehkhand facility, with a capacity to test 73,000 vehicles annually, aims to bridge this gap, ensuring more vehicles undergo fitness tests to curb emissions.

Emphasizing the administration's progress, Gupta noted the induction of 1,350 e-buses within eight months, a notable increase compared to the previous regime's achievements over 11 years. These developments are poised to enhance Delhi's environmental quality significantly in the near future.