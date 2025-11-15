Tata Electronics Partners with NIELIT to Boost Semiconductor Skills in Northeast India

Tata Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with the Kohima unit of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to address the skill gap in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration aims to produce industry-ready professionals in the semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) sector by developing comprehensive training programs.

The agreement, which is underpinned by a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), highlights Tata Electronics' commitment to bridging the skills gap in India's semiconductor industry. The company will collaborate with NIELIT to develop industry-standard curricula and provide hands-on experience through internships, ensuring that trainees emerge job-ready.

This initiative is particularly focused on empowering the youth in Nagaland and the broader Northeast region. Tata Electronics' new semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, Assam, is set to create approximately 27,000 jobs, including 15,000 direct employment opportunities. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to prepare the workforce not only for the facility in Assam but also for the broader semiconductor industry in India.

