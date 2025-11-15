Fire on Freight Train Near Bareilly Sparks Panic, Swift Response Ensures Safety

A freight train heading from Delhi to Assam was caught in a fiery incident near Bareilly Junction on Saturday, as reported by officials. The sudden blaze triggered a wave of panic among passengers and railway staff.

Upon seeing smoke billowing from the train, quick-thinking individuals on the platform alerted the station's administration. The fire brigade acted promptly, controlling the flames shortly after arrival.

The Bareilly Junction Superintendent confirmed that while train services experienced brief disruptions, normalcy was swiftly restored. Meanwhile, an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, suspected to have been exacerbated by flammable materials like paint, is actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)