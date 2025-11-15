Left Menu

Fire on Freight Train Near Bareilly Sparks Panic, Swift Response Ensures Safety

A goods train traveling from Delhi to Assam caught fire near Bareilly Junction, causing panic. Swift response from railway staff and fire brigade contained the blaze. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations underway. Train operations were briefly affected but soon normalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:36 IST
Fire on Freight Train Near Bareilly Sparks Panic, Swift Response Ensures Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A freight train heading from Delhi to Assam was caught in a fiery incident near Bareilly Junction on Saturday, as reported by officials. The sudden blaze triggered a wave of panic among passengers and railway staff.

Upon seeing smoke billowing from the train, quick-thinking individuals on the platform alerted the station's administration. The fire brigade acted promptly, controlling the flames shortly after arrival.

The Bareilly Junction Superintendent confirmed that while train services experienced brief disruptions, normalcy was swiftly restored. Meanwhile, an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, suspected to have been exacerbated by flammable materials like paint, is actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Scammers Busted: A Tale of Deception in Digital Investment

Cyber Scammers Busted: A Tale of Deception in Digital Investment

 India
2
Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

 Global
3
Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

 India
4
ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025