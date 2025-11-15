eRaksha 2025: Empowering Young Cyber Defenders in AI Era

In response to the burgeoning AI-driven cyber threats in educational institutions, CyberPeace, in collaboration with NCERT and supported by Google.org, has introduced eRaksha 2025. This nationwide competition, launched on Children's Day at NCERT HQ in New Delhi, centers on cyber safety and digital ethics, placing students at the forefront of efforts to combat AI-induced risks.

The event featured the unveiling of the eRaksha website and a student-oriented social media handbook, aimed at fostering safe and ethical online practices. A panel discussion moderated by Dr. Angel Rathnabai, with notable participants including Lt. General (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd.) and representatives from Google, highlighted the growing urgency of AI safety.

Schools in India face an alarming rate of over 7,000 cyberattacks weekly. The eRaksha initiative underscores the indispensable need for digital safety as classrooms increasingly integrate AI tools. Major Vineet Kumar of CyberPeace emphasized the role of children as cyber safety ambassadors, with eRaksha providing diverse competition tracks for exploring AI safety through innovative and creative approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)