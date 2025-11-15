Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives on Jodhpur Highway

Three men died and eight others sustained injuries in a car accident in Jodhpur district. The vehicle overturned on National Highway 25 near Khariya Mithapur village. Speed and potential obstacles such as an animal are suspected causes. The injured were taken to Bilara trauma center for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:09 IST
Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives on Jodhpur Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three men lost their lives while eight others were injured when a car overturned on National Highway 25 in Jodhpur district. The accident occurred near Khariya Mithapur village between Bilara and Jaitaran late on Friday night.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Arjunram of Bilara police station reported that the vehicle, carrying 11 passengers, lost control before overturning. A crane was employed to extricate the victims from the mangled wreckage. The deceased, Akash (23), Abhishek (23), and Ravi Chauhan (34), were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest high speed as a contributing factor, with some locals pointing to an animal suddenly crossing the road as the trigger. The injured were transported to the Bilara trauma center, with critically hurt individuals referred to Jodhpur for more advanced care. A thorough investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

 India
2
JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H1 FY26

JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H...

 India
3
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.

AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘ri...

 India
4
AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close to him, never had personal problems’.

AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025