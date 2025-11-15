Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives on Jodhpur Highway
Three men died and eight others sustained injuries in a car accident in Jodhpur district. The vehicle overturned on National Highway 25 near Khariya Mithapur village. Speed and potential obstacles such as an animal are suspected causes. The injured were taken to Bilara trauma center for treatment.
In a tragic turn of events, three men lost their lives while eight others were injured when a car overturned on National Highway 25 in Jodhpur district. The accident occurred near Khariya Mithapur village between Bilara and Jaitaran late on Friday night.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Arjunram of Bilara police station reported that the vehicle, carrying 11 passengers, lost control before overturning. A crane was employed to extricate the victims from the mangled wreckage. The deceased, Akash (23), Abhishek (23), and Ravi Chauhan (34), were pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations suggest high speed as a contributing factor, with some locals pointing to an animal suddenly crossing the road as the trigger. The injured were transported to the Bilara trauma center, with critically hurt individuals referred to Jodhpur for more advanced care. A thorough investigation into the incident is ongoing.
