Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives on Jodhpur Highway

In a tragic turn of events, three men lost their lives while eight others were injured when a car overturned on National Highway 25 in Jodhpur district. The accident occurred near Khariya Mithapur village between Bilara and Jaitaran late on Friday night.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Arjunram of Bilara police station reported that the vehicle, carrying 11 passengers, lost control before overturning. A crane was employed to extricate the victims from the mangled wreckage. The deceased, Akash (23), Abhishek (23), and Ravi Chauhan (34), were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest high speed as a contributing factor, with some locals pointing to an animal suddenly crossing the road as the trigger. The injured were transported to the Bilara trauma center, with critically hurt individuals referred to Jodhpur for more advanced care. A thorough investigation into the incident is ongoing.

