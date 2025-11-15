Nagaland: A New Hub for Advanced Tech Skills

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the significant shift in corporate investment within Nagaland, focusing on equipping the youth with advanced technological skills. This was announced during the inauguration of the AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre in Dimapur.

Sitharaman highlighted collaborations with the Tata group in Kohima to provide semiconductor technology training and with CYIENT Foundation in Dimapur for AI-driven manufacturing and 3D printing. These initiatives are strategically designed to prepare Nagaland's youth for modern employment opportunities, contributing significantly to India's technological advancement.

Additionally, her visit aimed at reviewing governmental efforts within the nation's 112 aspirational districts, focusing on a credit outreach program for financial inclusion. Meetings with local leaders, including a discussion on the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, further underscored the government's dedication to national growth and development.