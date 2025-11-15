Left Menu

Nagaland: A New Hub for Advanced Tech Skills

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the positive transformation in corporate investment in Nagaland, especially towards skill development in advanced technologies. Collaborations with Tata and CYIENT aim to empower the youth, while financial initiatives foster inclusive growth, illustrating the government's commitment to equitable development across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:31 IST
Nagaland: A New Hub for Advanced Tech Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the significant shift in corporate investment within Nagaland, focusing on equipping the youth with advanced technological skills. This was announced during the inauguration of the AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre in Dimapur.

Sitharaman highlighted collaborations with the Tata group in Kohima to provide semiconductor technology training and with CYIENT Foundation in Dimapur for AI-driven manufacturing and 3D printing. These initiatives are strategically designed to prepare Nagaland's youth for modern employment opportunities, contributing significantly to India's technological advancement.

Additionally, her visit aimed at reviewing governmental efforts within the nation's 112 aspirational districts, focusing on a credit outreach program for financial inclusion. Meetings with local leaders, including a discussion on the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, further underscored the government's dedication to national growth and development.

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

 India
2
JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H1 FY26

JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H...

 India
3
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.

AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘ri...

 India
4
AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close to him, never had personal problems’.

AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025