India's Podcasting Renaissance: From Boom to Body Professionalism

India's podcasting industry is transitioning from a pandemic surge to a matured state. While new creators slow, major players like Podtube Media are setting professional standards. The shift reflects a refinement and restructuring, aligning local content with global standards and pointing to a promising professional future.

Updated: 15-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:08 IST
Nikhil Shiv, Podtube Media (Founder and C.E.O.). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At first glance, the rapid growth of India's podcasting industry appears to have stabilized, with fewer new creators emerging and brand sponsorships plateauing. During the pandemic, the space saw an explosion of interest, with many drawn to long-form content. However, audiences now seem to shift focus to video shorts and fast-paced reels.

Nikhil Shiv, the Trinidadian founder and CEO of Podtube Media Private Limited, a leading podcast production and distribution company in India, argues that this is not a decline but a maturation of the sector. He observes that while casual creators have left, more committed and professional voices are rising to the forefront, bringing with them higher expectations and production values.

Podtube Media, through its projects like the Mumbai Podcast Studio and JC Creator Studios, has been pivotal in developing a professional infrastructure for Indian podcasters. The company has collaborated with well-known personalities, such as Samay Raina, Prakhar Gupta, and Akaash Singh, indicating a growing convergence between Indian and global content standards. The industry is clearly shifting from hobbyist endeavors to a serious creative business.

The number of new podcasts launched each year might be decreasing, but listener loyalty remains strong, especially among younger urban audiences seeking long-form engagement. Observers note that India's podcasting market is undergoing a phase of consolidation, aligning with trends seen previously in Western markets, where quality eventually took precedence over quantity.

Nikhil Shiv is optimistic about the future, forecasting significant growth and expansion for Podtube Media across multiple Indian cities. He envisions podcast studios becoming as ubiquitous as music recording spaces, forming a professional ecosystem that bridges the narratives, voices, and audiences in India. If current trends continue, this period of perceived slowdown may ultimately be viewed as the time when Indian podcasting matured into a formidable and professional industry.

