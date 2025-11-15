US News Roundup: FAA Flight Cuts, Postal Service Reforms, and More

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a reduction in mandated flight cuts from 6% to 3% to address air traffic control safety concerns. This decision came as airlines continued to push back against flight reduction orders.

The U.S. Postal Service reported a $9 billion annual loss, prompting calls for administrative and legislative reforms from Postmaster General David Steiner. Efforts to improve financial stability focus on exploring new revenue streams.

Meanwhile, large defense companies have faced criticism for overcharging the military for equipment, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll voicing concerns about the cost-effectiveness of military procurement.

