US News Roundup: FAA Flight Cuts, Postal Service Reforms, and More

The U.S. news roundup covers FAA's reduction in flight cut requirements, the Postal Service's financial losses prompting calls for reform, and federal hiring increases under Trump. It also addresses military spending concerns, Earhart records release, and financial issues for British basketball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a reduction in mandated flight cuts from 6% to 3% to address air traffic control safety concerns. This decision came as airlines continued to push back against flight reduction orders.

The U.S. Postal Service reported a $9 billion annual loss, prompting calls for administrative and legislative reforms from Postmaster General David Steiner. Efforts to improve financial stability focus on exploring new revenue streams.

Meanwhile, large defense companies have faced criticism for overcharging the military for equipment, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll voicing concerns about the cost-effectiveness of military procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

