Russia's VAT Hike: A Tough Economic Balancing Act

Russia's economy, previously boosted by military spending on the Ukraine conflict, is now slowing with new tax measures introduced to offset revenue shortages. The Kremlin aims to generate funds through increased value-added tax and additional consumer taxes, leading to potential economic trade-offs between military and consumer priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:48 IST
Russia's economy, after two years of growth influenced significantly by military expenditures, is experiencing a slowdown. This deceleration has prompted the Kremlin to look towards ordinary citizens and small businesses to stabilize its financial standing.

In response, the government is pushing forward with legislation to increase the value-added tax from 20% to 22%, estimating it will contribute an additional 1 trillion rubles or approximately USD 12.3 billion to the state budget.

The legislation also introduces further tax obligations for businesses and raises taxes on alcohol and tobacco products alongside fees for various services. These actions highlight the challenging decisions the Russian leadership faces between sustaining its military efforts and attending to consumer welfare amidst declining oil revenues and restrictive international sanctions.

