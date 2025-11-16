Left Menu

Gera Developments Unveils Wellness-Centric Housing in Pune

Gera Developments plans to invest Rs 1,100 crore for a wellness-centric housing project in Pune. The project features 1,000 flats and includes wellness amenities like yoga, pilates, and nutrition consultations. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Gera Developments has announced an investment of Rs 1,100 crore to develop a new wellness-centric housing project in Pune, bolstering its expansion plans.

The Pune-based company, led by Managing Director Rohit Gera, will inaugurate its wellness-centric concept with an 8-acre project featuring 1,000 flats. The first phase will see 500 units being launched at a starting price of Rs 1.25 crore each.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been signed as the brand ambassador for the project. The development offers wellness amenities such as yoga, pilates, nutrition consultations, and personal fitness coaching, setting a new benchmark in transforming homes into thriving ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

