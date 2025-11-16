Greece and Ukraine Seal US LNG Gas Deal Amidst Energy Diplomacy
Ukraine secured a deal with Greece to receive US liquefied natural gas (LNG) during President Zelenskyy's visit to Athens. The agreement involves DEPA and Naftogas, with LNG transported via Greek pipelines. The move aligns with US aims to replace Russian gas in Europe, while strengthening Ukraine-Greece ties in energy and reconstruction.
- Country:
- Greece
Amid escalating energy dynamics in Europe, Ukraine has reached a pivotal agreement with Greece for the supply of US liquefied natural gas (LNG). The landmark deal was signed in Athens during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's diplomatic visit to Greece.
The signing ceremony was attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, alongside representatives from Greece's DEPA and Ukraine's Naftogas. US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle was also present, marking a strategic partnership crafted to deliver US LNG from Alexandroupolis to Odesa, commencing January.
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis emphasized the significance of the November energy summit in Athens, which featured prominent figures like US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The event underscored US ambitions to replace Russian gas supplies in Europe and strengthen trade ties amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
