India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

The Indian government approved 17 new projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, involving an investment of approximately Rs 7,172 crore. These projects aim to produce high-value components and position India as a major electronics manufacturing hub. They encompass six categories and will cumulatively generate production worth Rs 65,111 crore.

The Indian government has approved 17 ambitious projects through its Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, with a combined investment of about Rs 7,172 crore. This strategic move showcases India's commitment to becoming a leading player in the global electronics manufacturing arena.

At an event announcing this second tranche of approvals, Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the significance of developing design teams and maintaining six sigma quality standards. He highlighted the need for collaborations with local 'Swadeshi' suppliers to achieve lasting success.

Vaishnaw remarked on the increasing complexities of geo-politics and geo-economics, stating that robust supply chain management will be crucial for resilience. As part of these efforts, a new skilling framework for the electronics industry is being developed. With the inclusion of these 17 new initiatives, the total projects under the scheme now stand at 24, featuring prominent players like Jabil Circuit India and Uno Minda.

