Left Menu

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

The dollar stabilized on Monday as markets awaited a wave of U.S. economic data post-government shutdown. President Trump's tariff reversal on over 200 food products had limited impact. With upcoming U.S. reports, the market remains cautious on Fed rate decisions. Sterling and yen dynamics reflect broader economic and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:42 IST
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained firm on Monday as investors eagerly anticipated a series of U.S. economic reports that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision in December. Despite President Donald Trump's tariff rollback on more than 200 food items, market reactions were muted, with analysts citing this move as expected due to existing cost-of-living pressures.

Meanwhile, the British pound showed weakness amid speculation surrounding the upcoming budget announcement. Investors were particularly focused on the potential tax policy shifts that could address fiscal shortfalls. The Swiss franc retracted from recent highs, while the yen and Australian and New Zealand dollars demonstrated varied reactions amidst global economic turbulence.

As investors eye U.S. data releases for economic health indicators, the September nonfarm payrolls report is highly anticipated. Analysts suggest that underwhelming payroll data could bolster expectations of a rate cut. Despite recent data suggesting economic weakness, the probability of a Fed rate cut in December has diminished slightly, tempering dollar volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anil Ambani's Virtual Standoff with Enforcement Directorate

Anil Ambani's Virtual Standoff with Enforcement Directorate

 India
2
From Carpenter to Ashes Hero: Brendan Doggett's Unforeseen Cricket Journey

From Carpenter to Ashes Hero: Brendan Doggett's Unforeseen Cricket Journey

 Global
3
Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

Shaping the Future: SRMIST Celebrates Digital-First Graduates

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

Tragedy Strikes: Factory Collapse Claims Lives at BYD Construction Site

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025