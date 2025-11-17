Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

The U.S. dollar remained firm on Monday as investors eagerly anticipated a series of U.S. economic reports that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision in December. Despite President Donald Trump's tariff rollback on more than 200 food items, market reactions were muted, with analysts citing this move as expected due to existing cost-of-living pressures.

Meanwhile, the British pound showed weakness amid speculation surrounding the upcoming budget announcement. Investors were particularly focused on the potential tax policy shifts that could address fiscal shortfalls. The Swiss franc retracted from recent highs, while the yen and Australian and New Zealand dollars demonstrated varied reactions amidst global economic turbulence.

As investors eye U.S. data releases for economic health indicators, the September nonfarm payrolls report is highly anticipated. Analysts suggest that underwhelming payroll data could bolster expectations of a rate cut. Despite recent data suggesting economic weakness, the probability of a Fed rate cut in December has diminished slightly, tempering dollar volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)