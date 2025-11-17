Left Menu

Nexteer Automotive Unveils Ambitious APAC Smart Manufacturing Initiative

Nexteer Automotive launched its APAC Smart Manufacturing Project in Suzhou Industrial Park, emphasizing smart manufacturing, innovation, and sustainability. Spanning 10 hectares, it's expected to transform operations with advanced technology and enhance the automotive sector, consolidating Nexteer's leased operations into a single, efficient location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzhou | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:34 IST
Nexteer Automotive Unveils Ambitious APAC Smart Manufacturing Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Nexteer Automotive broke ground on its APAC Smart Manufacturing Project in the Suzhou Industrial Park, aiming to elevate its smart manufacturing capabilities and operational flexibility. The move follows a memorandum of understanding signed in September, marking notable progress toward a more cohesive and efficient production system.

The project highlights Nexteer's continuous dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth across China and the Asia Pacific. Spanning 10 hectares, the facility will adhere to 'Intelligent + Green' principles, aspiring to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Advanced digital tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM) and panoramic monitoring will be utilized for transparent project management.

Upon completion, Nexteer's Suzhou location will feature a smart campus using digital twin technology for real-time system coordination. The facility will enhance production capabilities, integrating full-process automation, AI-driven insights, and flexible production lines. The development represents Nexteer's commitment to transforming operational efficiency and customer responsiveness in the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philippines Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Unveiled: A Nation Demands Accountability

Philippines Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Unveiled: A Nation Demands Acco...

 Philippines
2
IndiaFirst Life's Innovative Campaign: Lifting the 'Weight' Off Insurance

IndiaFirst Life's Innovative Campaign: Lifting the 'Weight' Off Insurance

 India
3
Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

 India
4
Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Challenge

Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Cha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025