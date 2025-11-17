Nexteer Automotive Unveils Ambitious APAC Smart Manufacturing Initiative

Nexteer Automotive broke ground on its APAC Smart Manufacturing Project in the Suzhou Industrial Park, aiming to elevate its smart manufacturing capabilities and operational flexibility. The move follows a memorandum of understanding signed in September, marking notable progress toward a more cohesive and efficient production system.

The project highlights Nexteer's continuous dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth across China and the Asia Pacific. Spanning 10 hectares, the facility will adhere to 'Intelligent + Green' principles, aspiring to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Advanced digital tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM) and panoramic monitoring will be utilized for transparent project management.

Upon completion, Nexteer's Suzhou location will feature a smart campus using digital twin technology for real-time system coordination. The facility will enhance production capabilities, integrating full-process automation, AI-driven insights, and flexible production lines. The development represents Nexteer's commitment to transforming operational efficiency and customer responsiveness in the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)