Dubai Air Show: Soaring Ambitions & Strategic Deals

The Dubai Air Show kicked off with Emirates ordering 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The show highlights demand for flying taxis and military sales, with Russia participating and Israeli firms absent. Emirates and FlyDubai aim to expand their fleets, while Al Maktoum airport plans a major expansion.

Updated: 17-11-2025 15:14 IST
Dubai Air Show: Soaring Ambitions & Strategic Deals
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The biennial Dubai Air Show launched Monday with a significant announcement from Emirates Airline, placing an order for 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The move follows the airline's record earnings and underscores a continuous demand for international travel through the strategic East-West hub.

Despite the absence of Israeli firms due to tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict, the event sees renewed interest in flying taxis, a futuristic project eagerly awaited in Dubai. Military sales continue to be a significant focus, with Russia's Rosoboronexport displaying new defense technologies, despite ongoing Western sanctions.

Both Emirates and FlyDubai report record earnings and expansion plans, supported by the Dubai government's ambitious USD 35 billion airport project. As geopolitical dynamics shift, the Dubai Air Show remains a pivotal event connecting aerospace industries worldwide.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

