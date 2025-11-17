Dubai Air Show: Soaring Ambitions & Strategic Deals

The biennial Dubai Air Show launched Monday with a significant announcement from Emirates Airline, placing an order for 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The move follows the airline's record earnings and underscores a continuous demand for international travel through the strategic East-West hub.

Despite the absence of Israeli firms due to tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict, the event sees renewed interest in flying taxis, a futuristic project eagerly awaited in Dubai. Military sales continue to be a significant focus, with Russia's Rosoboronexport displaying new defense technologies, despite ongoing Western sanctions.

Both Emirates and FlyDubai report record earnings and expansion plans, supported by the Dubai government's ambitious USD 35 billion airport project. As geopolitical dynamics shift, the Dubai Air Show remains a pivotal event connecting aerospace industries worldwide.