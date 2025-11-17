Left Menu

Remsons Industries' Financial Surge Amidst Geopolitical Challenges

Remsons Industries Ltd, a leading automotive OEM components manufacturer, reported a 29% rise in net profit for Q2 FY26 to ₹4.06 crore, with sales climbing by 27%. The company continued to thrive despite geopolitical challenges, focusing on high-value products and operational efficiency, while charting future growth targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:08 IST
Mumbai-based Remsons Industries Ltd has posted significant financial growth for the second quarter of FY26, with net profit climbing by 29% to ₹4.06 crore compared to the previous year. Sales surged by 27%, hitting ₹115.59 crore, reinforcing the company's robust market position amidst global challenges.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Krishna Kejriwal, highlighted the remarkable year-over-year revenue growth of 27%, emphasizing a 77% increase in EBITDA to ₹133 million. These impressive figures have been attributed to strategic initiatives including a focus on high-value products and operational efficiency.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, Remsons Industries remains committed to expanding its product portfolio and entering new sectors such as Railways and Defense. The company remains optimistic about achieving its FY29 revenue target of ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 million, promising continuous value to shareholders.

