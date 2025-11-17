Supreme Power Equipment Limited Reports Strong Performance with 28.58% Revenue Boost in H1 FY26
Supreme Power Equipment Limited showcased impressive financial growth in H1 FY26, with a 28.58% increase in consolidated revenue and a 31.98% rise in profit after tax. The company secured 14 major orders and expanded its presence into Telangana and the steel industry, reinforcing its leadership in the southern region.
Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a key player in the transformer manufacturing industry, has reported substantial growth for the first half of FY26. The company's consolidated revenue surged by 28.58% year-over-year, reaching ₹75.36 crore, while its profit after tax climbed by 31.98% to ₹9.41 crore.
The firm secured 14 significant domestic orders, amassing an order book value of ₹175.61 crore. The company also expanded its market reach into Telangana and the steel industry, further strengthening its foothold in the southern region of India. This growth is bolstered by the introduction of higher-capacity power transformers to cater to evolving market demands.
Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vee Rajmohan expressed confidence in the company's future, citing operational efficiency, product quality, and strong client relationships as key drivers of success. Supreme Power's latest results underscore its capacity to maintain growth and provide lasting value to its stakeholders.
