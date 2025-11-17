India Races Towards Finalizing Crucial FTAs

India is on the brink of finalizing key free trade agreements with the European Union and New Zealand, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced on Monday. He emphasized the nearing conclusion of these negotiations and the potential for an imminent launch.

The Indian delegation is currently in the UK discussing the Double Contribution Convention, seeking timely completion alongside the FTAs. Agrawal noted that while the trade pact with the UK has been signed, implementation awaits UK parliamentary approval.

Further negotiations are underway with South American nations Peru and Chile, with positive strides noted. Meanwhile, progress in FTA reviews with ASEAN continues, driven by Indian industry demands for a more balanced and upgraded agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)