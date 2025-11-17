India Races Towards Finalizing Crucial FTAs
India is nearing the conclusion of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union and New Zealand, as stated by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Talks with the UK about the Double Contribution Convention are ongoing, while discussions with Peru, Chile, and ASEAN show promising progress.
India is on the brink of finalizing key free trade agreements with the European Union and New Zealand, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced on Monday. He emphasized the nearing conclusion of these negotiations and the potential for an imminent launch.
The Indian delegation is currently in the UK discussing the Double Contribution Convention, seeking timely completion alongside the FTAs. Agrawal noted that while the trade pact with the UK has been signed, implementation awaits UK parliamentary approval.
Further negotiations are underway with South American nations Peru and Chile, with positive strides noted. Meanwhile, progress in FTA reviews with ASEAN continues, driven by Indian industry demands for a more balanced and upgraded agreement.
