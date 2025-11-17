Microsoft India Sees Robust Profit and Revenue Growth in FY25

IT powerhouse Microsoft India has recorded a remarkable 38.66% surge in profit, reaching Rs 1,245.18 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, according to data from market intelligence firm Tofler.

The revenue from operations saw a healthy growth of 27.44%, totaling Rs 28,754.77 crore, reflecting a strong business performance over the prior year.

Significant expenditures included a 29% rise in royalty costs and a 14.5% increase in employee expenses, indicative of the company's expanding operational scope.