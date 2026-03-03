Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystery: The Pistol, A Scooter, and A Shooting

A foreign-made pistol was discovered by a delivery person in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat. The gun, linked to a February 25 shooting of an advocate tied to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accidentally discharged, injuring the delivery worker. The police have confirmed its use in the prior incident.

Updated: 03-03-2026 16:00 IST
A pistol, reportedly found by a delivery worker in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat, has been identified as the weapon used in a February 25 shooting incident targeting an advocate linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to a senior police officer on Tuesday.

The firearm, a loaded foreign-made pistol, discharged accidentally, injuring the 20-year-old delivery worker. This happened near the Ghazipur vegetable market as Rajkumar, employed by a private logistics firm in Noida, was struck in the leg by the gunshot inside a truck.

As police arrived at the hospital where Rajkumar was treated, they recovered the pistol, traced the abandoned scooter, and matched the firearm with ballistic evidence from the previous shooting case. Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

