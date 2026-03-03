Unveiling the Mystery: The Pistol, A Scooter, and A Shooting

A pistol, reportedly found by a delivery worker in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat, has been identified as the weapon used in a February 25 shooting incident targeting an advocate linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to a senior police officer on Tuesday.

The firearm, a loaded foreign-made pistol, discharged accidentally, injuring the 20-year-old delivery worker. This happened near the Ghazipur vegetable market as Rajkumar, employed by a private logistics firm in Noida, was struck in the leg by the gunshot inside a truck.

As police arrived at the hospital where Rajkumar was treated, they recovered the pistol, traced the abandoned scooter, and matched the firearm with ballistic evidence from the previous shooting case. Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into the situation.

