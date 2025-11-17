Haryana Increases Dearness Allowance: Relief for State Employees

The Haryana government has announced a significant hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees adhering to the 5th Pay Commission pay scale. Effective from July 1, 2025, the DA rate has increased from 466% to 474% of basic pay.

This decision was formalized in an order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the position of Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department. Employees can expect to see the hiked DA reflected in their November 2025 salaries, with arrears for July to October set to be disbursed in December.

An official statement clarified that, in accordance with standard financial protocols, any DA amounts involving fractions of 50 paise or more will be rounded up to the nearest rupee, while smaller fractions will be disregarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)