Drone Attack Ignites Tensions in Odesa

A Turkish-flagged tanker was hit by a drone in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing a fire but no casualties. This incident follows President Zelenskyy's recent agreement to import US liquefied natural gas. Russian attacks continue in multiple regions, with significant civilian impacts and damage to infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

A drone attack set a Turkish-flagged tanker ablaze in southern Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian officials reported. The incident follows President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's deal to facilitate US liquefied natural gas imports via the area.

The MT Orinda was offloading liquefied petroleum gas when it was struck, according to Turkiye's Directorate for Maritime Affairs. Fortunately, all 16 crew members evacuated safely. No immediate statement came from Russia regarding the attack, despite ongoing tensions.

Ukrainian authorities noted intensified Russian drone and artillery activity across several regions. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Russian missiles killed three people and injured 11. Attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region also resulted in casualties, emphasizing a troubling trend of increased aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

