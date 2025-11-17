Drone Attack Ignites Tensions in Odesa

A drone attack set a Turkish-flagged tanker ablaze in southern Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian officials reported. The incident follows President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's deal to facilitate US liquefied natural gas imports via the area.

The MT Orinda was offloading liquefied petroleum gas when it was struck, according to Turkiye's Directorate for Maritime Affairs. Fortunately, all 16 crew members evacuated safely. No immediate statement came from Russia regarding the attack, despite ongoing tensions.

Ukrainian authorities noted intensified Russian drone and artillery activity across several regions. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Russian missiles killed three people and injured 11. Attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region also resulted in casualties, emphasizing a troubling trend of increased aggression.

