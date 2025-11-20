Left Menu

DGCA chief reviews readiness of Noida Airport; final security vetting on Nov 24

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:14 IST
DGCA chief reviews readiness of Noida Airport; final security vetting on Nov 24
  • Country:
  • India

Senior aviation officers on Thursday reviewed the readiness of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, with the final security vetting scheduled later this week, officials said.

A high-level meeting was held at the airport site in the presence of DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), according to officials.

The meeting also had representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Department, CISF, Noida International Airport Limited CEO Rakesh Singh, Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, they said.

''BCAS will conduct the final security vetting of Jewar airport on November 24. After the issuance of security clearance, DGCA will proceed to issue the aerodrome licence,'' Airport's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

The inspection focused on various operational, security and regulatory parameters ahead of the aerodrome licensing stage, he added.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar, being developed in phases, will begin operations with one runway and one terminal, and is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually in its first phase.

The greenfield project is expected to commence operations soon but its official launch date for phase one is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England opt to bat first against Australia in Ashes opener

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England opt to bat first against Australia in Ashes opener

Global
2
Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

Australia
3
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM M...

 India
4
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025