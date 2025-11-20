DGCA chief reviews readiness of Noida Airport; final security vetting on Nov 24

Senior aviation officers on Thursday reviewed the readiness of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, with the final security vetting scheduled later this week, officials said.

A high-level meeting was held at the airport site in the presence of DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), according to officials.

The meeting also had representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Department, CISF, Noida International Airport Limited CEO Rakesh Singh, Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, they said.

''BCAS will conduct the final security vetting of Jewar airport on November 24. After the issuance of security clearance, DGCA will proceed to issue the aerodrome licence,'' Airport's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

The inspection focused on various operational, security and regulatory parameters ahead of the aerodrome licensing stage, he added.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar, being developed in phases, will begin operations with one runway and one terminal, and is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually in its first phase.

The greenfield project is expected to commence operations soon but its official launch date for phase one is yet to be announced.

