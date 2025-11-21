"Honoured to partner with India in elevating aviation capabilities at Dubai Air Show", says SAIC official Murtaza Ahmed, Chief Growth Officer for the Civilian Business Group at US-based Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), said that India is "an important market we are actively exploring," adding that the company is "honoured" to partner with India in elevating aviation capabilities at the Dubai Air Show.

SAIC said it met with Indian delegations to explore how its investments can support India's aviation transformation. "This is our first major international expansion outside the United States, and India is an important market we are actively exploring. We see meaningful opportunities to collaborate with India's aviation ecosystem. We met with several Indian delegations and organisations to explore how our investments, technologies, and partnerships can support India's aviation transformation. We had productive discussions with the Civil Aviation leadership and the air traffic management community," Ahmed said at the Dubai Air Show.

He added that SAIC can contribute to India's growth ambitions and said the company is confident that its capabilities can help drive faster development, greater efficiency, and a safer and more seamless travel experience for passengers across the country. "The focus is clear, how SAIC can contribute to India's growth ambitions. We are confident that our capabilities can help drive faster development, greater efficiency, and a safer, more seamless travel experience for passengers across the country," he said.

Ahmed also said, "SAIC is one of the leading technology and defence partners to the US government. One third of our business supports the US civilian government, and we are one of the top contractors for the US Federal Aviation Administration. We are also the largest air traffic controller training provider in the world." He praised the Dubai Air Show for showcasing next-generation ATC training, advanced simulation, and modernisation solutions that improve safety, capacity, and operational performance. He said SAIC sees strong opportunities across key markets, including the GCC, the UAE, and India.

"Here at the Airshow, we are featuring next generation ATC training, advanced simulation, and modernisation solutions that drive safety, capacity, and operational excellence. We see significant opportunities across priority markets, including the GCC, the UAE, and India. With the pace of growth in India, building a new airport every fifty days, our technology can help accelerate expansion, enhance safety, and elevate the passenger experience," he said. SAIC is the largest cloud provider for the US Federal Government and the agencies it supports. The company also collaborates with civilian business groups and offers training to multiple aviation agencies. (ANI)

