Air India and Air Canada Reconnect: Codeshare Partnership Revived

In a strategic move to enhance connectivity, Air India announced on Saturday the revival of its codeshare partnership with Air Canada. This collaboration, paused more than five years ago during the pandemic, will now facilitate smoother travel for passengers between the two nations.

The renewed agreement grants Air India passengers wider access to six Canadian destinations, leveraging gateways in Vancouver and London Heathrow. In return, Air Canada travelers gain seamless connections to key Indian cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

As the only North American alliance for Air India currently, the codeshare partnership signifies a significant step forward, marking an expansion in international travel options amid a network of 23 codeshare and 96 interline partners.

