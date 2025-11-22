Naidu Envisions India's Prosperous Future by 2047

In a bold declaration, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu projected India to emerge as the world's leading economy by 2047, emphasizing the pivotal role of Telugu people in achieving this vision. Speaking at the 44th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi, Naidu exhorted graduates to contribute towards this national ambition.

Highlighting India's impending dominance in the 21st century, Naidu underscored the state's investment in future-centric sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, data centers, and aerospace. He revealed initiatives like 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' and stressed Andhra Pradesh's commitment to nurturing innovative technologies and high-tech development, particularly in the Rayalaseema region.

Naidu also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a transformative leader amid global leadership crises. Celebrating the ethos of Sri Sathya Sai Institute, he urged graduates to embody the principles of service and ethics, inspired by the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, as they step into the world.

